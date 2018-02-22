Cover Photo: Tallulah Pomeroy
Tallulah Pomeroy

What My Godfather’s Glass Eye Taught Me About Disability Humor

“When is disability humor appropriate and when isn’t it?”

is

cripples,crazy like a fox,certifiable,loony-toons,busted, rebellious, broken, defective

Wall Street Journal

being crazy

Profile Photo
s.e. smith

s.e. smith is a Northern California-based writer who has appeared in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, Esquire, Bitch Magazine, and numerous other fine publications. 

