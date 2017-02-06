Cover Photo: photo by kate hiscock/flickr
photo by kate hiscock/flickr

Learning to Cook After Relearning to Eat

I’ve gotten better at eating since rehab, but I’ve yet to explore the pleasure of food; of preparing it and enjoying it.

Nancy refused to eat her chicken.

literally set my own kitchen on fire.

really

The Walking Dead

Want to tell your story?
Write icon@2x 89af7e3341d23388d14d9df2c854707b85437a7e99c2dc75814c8fe1548cc4b7
profile photo
Arianna Rebolini
More About: Things, Edible