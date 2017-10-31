Cover Photo: J. Longo
J. Longo

If You Want Peace, Go to a Graveyard

“I grew up with the specter of death all around me.”

Grey Gardens

Scary Stories To Tell in the Dark

What it like to be dead?

Initially, despite the rumors of ritual sacrifices and escaped convicts living there, I always picked the woods. I’d take my chances with the killers and wild animals in the confinement of the trees and brush; the other two options just didn’t appeal to me. I didn’t want to be among the jocks or the dead.

I believe that cemeteries, the places where we bury the dead, saved my life.

Masterpiece Mystery!Masterpiece Mystery!Sesame Street

From Here to Eternity

Where do people go when they die?

On the Laying Out, Planting, and Managing of Cemeteries, and on the Improvement of Churchyards

The Wizard of Oz

Who is next? Could it be somebody I love? Could it be me?

Profile Photo
Jason Diamond

Jason Diamond is the author of Searching for John Hughes and the founder of Vol. 1 Brooklyn.

More in this series

Cover Photo: View from the New Camaldoli Hermitage
Contemplating Death at the Edge of the Continent

I do not feel that I choose the fear so much as it chooses me.

Profile Photo
Laura Turner
Jan 11, 2017
Places | Retreat
Cover Photo: photo via Smudge 9000/flickr
Walking Around Guernsey with My Mother: A Chronicle of Anxiety

“The problem with writing about my anxiety is that I want it to be a closed narrative.”

Profile Photo
Felix Kent
Feb 07, 2017
Places | Retreat
Cover Photo: photo via James Mann/flickr
Love and Grief at the Edge of the Marsh

“When your husband is dying and your child is on the cusp of forming actual memories, nothing in the world makes sense.”

Profile Photo
Sarah Kilch Gaffney
Sep 18, 2017
Places | Retreat