Cover Photo: Tallulah Pomeroy
Tallulah Pomeroy

The Difference a Meal Makes: On Losing the Ability to Eat Solid Food

Nothing had changed from the night before—except for the certainty that everything had changed. Food as I had always known it was now in the past.

This is Hard to Swallow, a new column by Kayla Whaley about nourishment, disability, and adjusting to life after a sudden and massive dietary restriction.

notnot

wrong.

cancer.

Let’s just try this first.

At least now we know what’s happening,

Profile Photo
Kayla Whaley

Kayla Whaley is a senior editor at Disability in Kidlit, a graduate of the Clarion Writers' Workshop, and an MFA candidate in creative nonfiction at the University of Tampa. Her work has appeared at The Toast, The Establishment, Uncanny Magazine, Michigan Quarterly Review, and in Here We Are: Feminism for the Real World, among other venues. She can usually be found being overly sincere on the internet.

More by this author

Cover Photo: photo by steve-stevens/flickr
A Chronology of Touch

“The desire and the wrongness both, inseparable, pulled at me.”

Profile Photo
Kayla Whaley
Mar 22, 2017
People | Bodies

More in this series

Cover Photo: Tallulah Pomeroy
The Grooming of the Bride

“You’ll feel like a baby,” she said. But I didn’t want to feel like a baby.

Profile Photo
Tracy O'Neill
Jul 29, 2016
People | Body Language
Cover Photo: photo via Spencer Means/flickr
Fortunate Friends: A Leap Across the Wealth Gap and Into a New Home

A friend as your mortgage holder? It seemed like one of those things you should never, ever do.

Profile Photo
Stephanie Gangi
Sep 25, 2017
People | Mates
Cover Photo: Jez Timms via Unsplash
Riding Toward Danger: My Tinder Date on Horseback

Horses were my safest of sanctuaries. Nothing bad would happen.

Profile Photo
Caitlin (Katie) Barasch
Jan 08, 2018
People | I Survived