Cover Photo: Illustration by Sirin Thada for Catapult
Illustration by Sirin Thada for Catapult
Columns | My Future, My Fertility

Family, Fate, and Fortune Tellers: Navigating Romantic Relationships When You Just Want a Baby

I didn’t know, anymore, how to date like a normal person—how to give a potential relationship the space to grow into the family I dreamt of.

This isMy Future, My Fertility, a column in whichKarissa Chenwrestles with her questions about fertility, motherhood, and future-planning after thirty-five.

easy

can’t

shouldn’t This probably isn’t true anyway.

practical

feelingDo you want children, soon? Do you want to get married, soon? Are you financially stable enough so that we could raise a family together, soon?

moreIf it turns out any of your answers are “no,” what am I even doing here?

usme.

. The future you want is the future I want, too. The worries you have are my worries to share. You are not aloneWe’ll figure this out together.

as soon as possible

because

quite right

person

can

Profile Photo
Karissa Chen

Karissa Chen's fiction and essays have appeared in numerous publications, including Gulf Coast, PEN America, Guernica, and Longreads. She was awarded a Fulbright Fellowship to Taiwan in 2015-16 and received a 2019 Fellowship from the New Jersey Council on the Arts, and  is a proud Fellow of both Kundiman and VONA/Voices. She currently serves as the Editor-in-Chief at Hyphen, Fiction Editor at the Rumpus, and a Contributing Fiction Editor at Catapult. She is working on a novel.

More by this author

Cover Photo: Photograph by Tanaphong Toochinda/Unsplash
Columns | My Future, My Fertility
What I Did for the Chance to Have a Baby Someday

I flew to Taiwan the year I turned thirty-six, a trip I’d booked solely for the purpose of freezing my eggs.

Profile Photo
Karissa Chen
May 22, 2019
Cover Photo: Photograph by Gabrielle Henderson/Unsplash
Columns | My Future, My Fertility
How I (Finally) Decided to Freeze My Eggs

Sometimes I joke that I’m already primed for motherhood because I’m already well-versed in guilt, blaming myself for things over which I have little control.

Profile Photo
Karissa Chen
Apr 18, 2019
Cover Photo: Photographs by NASA and Navid Golpour | Photo illustration by Matt Ortile
Columns | My Future, My Fertility
How Did I Get to Thirty-Five Without Really Understanding My Reproductive System?

I wanted to know more about my fertility because I thought it might help me prepare for a someday I wasn’t willing to give up on.

Profile Photo
Karissa Chen
Mar 18, 2019

More in this series

Cover Photo: Photograph courtesy of Jenny Tinghui Zhang; photo illustration by Matt Ortile
Columns | Why Oming
Alone in Wyoming, I Found My Place Through Karaoke

As a woman of color moving to Laramie, Wyoming, I was afraid that I wouldn’t fit in, that I would be unsafe. But at karaoke night at The Ruffed Up Duck, I found my place among the the defiant.

Profile Photo
Jenny Tinghui Zhang
Jan 30, 2019
Cover Photo: Photograph by Diana Parkhouse/Unsplash
Columns | An Unquiet Mind
When Disability Is a Toxic Legacy

Disability is not wrong or tragic or bad, but sometimes it is a symptom of a grave injustice.

Profile Photo
s.e. smith
Apr 23, 2019
Cover Photo: Photograph by Markus Spiske/Rawpixel
Columns | Digital Haunting
What Happens to Our Numbers When We Die?

When I search for my father, I feel his numbers. Here’s a house number on my friend’s street that mimics the first few digits of my father’s phone. Here, at the 7/11, my receipt totals the amount of the last four digits of his SSN.

Profile Photo
Annesha Mitha
May 23, 2019