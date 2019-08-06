Family, Fate, and Fortune Tellers: Navigating Romantic Relationships When You Just Want a Baby
I didn’t know, anymore, how to date like a normal person—how to give a potential relationship the space to grow into the family I dreamt of.
This isMy Future, My Fertility, a column in whichKarissa Chenwrestles with her questions about fertility, motherhood, and future-planning after thirty-five.
easy
can’t
shouldn’t This probably isn’t true anyway.
practical
feelingDo you want children, soon? Do you want to get married, soon? Are you financially stable enough so that we could raise a family together, soon?
moreIf it turns out any of your answers are “no,” what am I even doing here?
usme.
. The future you want is the future I want, too. The worries you have are my worries to share. You are not aloneWe’ll figure this out together.
as soon as possible
because
quite right
person
can
What I Did for the Chance to Have a Baby Someday
I flew to Taiwan the year I turned thirty-six, a trip I’d booked solely for the purpose of freezing my eggs.
How I (Finally) Decided to Freeze My Eggs
Sometimes I joke that I’m already primed for motherhood because I’m already well-versed in guilt, blaming myself for things over which I have little control.
How Did I Get to Thirty-Five Without Really Understanding My Reproductive System?
I wanted to know more about my fertility because I thought it might help me prepare for a someday I wasn’t willing to give up on.
