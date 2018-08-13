Cover Photo: photo by Austin Fausto/flickr
photo by Austin Fausto/flickr

On Being Young, Scrappy, and (Sometimes) Satisfied

Remain forever hungry, or enjoy the tried-and-true? Sometimes, I learned, it’s okay to double down on the life you have.

Whole Earth Catalog

I’m becoming so lazy and boringInertia is winning.

Algorithms to Live By.

everythingJobs wasn’t wrong: There can be something thrilling in precarity, something energizing in dissatisfaction. Now I’m not interested in either staying hungry or staying satiated—I’m interested in surveying what I have and letting the desire well up of its own accord; in feeling hungry when I find something that is lacking, and satisfied when I have what I need.

Profile Photo
Angela Chen

Angela Chen is a science journalist at The Verge. Her reporting and essays have also been published  in The Wall Street Journal, The Guardian, The Atlantic,  Paris Review, Aeon Magazine, Pacific Standard, Smithsonian,  Hazlitt, Electric Literature, and more. She is on Twitter: @chengela

More by this author

Cover Photo: photo courtesy of the author
How We Create Personal Myths (and Why They Matter)

My parental separation was vastly less traumatic than what is happening to children at the border. But this narrative lives inside me.

Profile Photo
Angela Chen
Jul 18, 2018
Things | Data
Cover Photo: Tallulah Pomeroy
How I Learned to Reconcile the Distance Between Experience and Memory

As my mother loses the ability to remember, I find myself playing with my own memory.

Profile Photo
Angela Chen
Jun 12, 2018
Things | Data
Cover Photo: photo via rawpixel/pixabay
The Downside of Radical Honesty

The problem with radical honesty is that we are not transparent to ourselves—we are always biased, and so is the feedback we provide.

Profile Photo
Angela Chen
Mar 07, 2018
Things | Data

More in this series

Cover Photo: Tallulah Pomeroy
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love My Asexuality

“Though desire for sex is considered one of our four primal drives, I lack such a desire almost completely.”

Profile Photo
Angela Chen
Oct 12, 2017
Things | Data
Cover Photo: photo by Ali Yahya/unsplash
No Best Friend, But Better Off

Friendship is not about going down a list with some people always first, others second and third. Every friendship is unique.

Profile Photo
Angela Chen
Dec 12, 2017
Things | Data
Cover Photo: image via Quinn Dombrowski/flickr
Is Your Streak About to End? The False Belief That Can Drive Both Gambling and Anxiety

Many of us subconsciously believe there is only so much good allotted to us—so, when something good happens, watch out.

Profile Photo
Angela Chen
Feb 14, 2018
Things | Data