Cover Photo: image via The.Comedian/flickr
image via The.Comedian/flickr

Why Are Opioid Users Overdosing in Libraries, and How Should Librarians Respond?

Librarians across the country are witnessing opioid overdoses on the job. Here’s how some library systems are responding.

Philadelphia Inquirer

a

canshould

are

Library Journal

do

Want to tell your story?
Write icon@2x 89af7e3341d23388d14d9df2c854707b85437a7e99c2dc75814c8fe1548cc4b7
Profile Photo
Samantha Sanders

Samantha Sanders is a copywriter by day, and covers true crime for Audiences Everywhere by night. She owns a beagle and has never eaten a meal in peace. She talks, crime, politics, and HGTV  @dreamsong77.

More About: Places, At Work