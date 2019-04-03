A History of Premature Births, Including My Own
Dr. Couney settled in the United States in 1903, when he began exhibiting incubator babies on Coney Island every summer. “Infant Incubators With Living Babies,” the sign above the building read.
Attention. Viewer Discretion Advised. The human embryos and fetuses in this exhibit are real. The survival of these embryos and fetuses was prevented by natural causes or accidents. These specimens were collected from medical universities and hospitals and prepared by Dr. Hunther von Hagens, inventor of the plastination process and creator of the Body Worlds exhibitions.
NPR
New York Times
“Time on our hands / every day that goes by, time on our side.” Where the Red Fern GrowsSchindler’s List.
Beginnings
Origins: How the Nine Months Before Birth Shape the Rest of Our Lives
mother love, hearing stories with happy endings, crochet squares, and baffled doctorseverything will be okay.
Tampa Bay TimesNational Geographic
Alex Brown is a writer and journalist currently living in Atlanta, Georgia. She is on twitter @violinwitch.
More in this series
Until We All Have Voices
I lost my voice at fifteen, when it faded into adolescent memory.
Don’t Let It Bury You
How my relationship with dance helps me navigate my body, trauma, and mental health.
When Someone Loses A Bunch of Weight, Maybe Don’t Lead with “How’d You Do It?”
Weight loss is not a life change that just happens with a snap of one’s fingers. There’s more to it than that, even when people say it’s just about “putting in the work.”