Illustration by Meryl Rowin for Catapult
People | Generations

The Summer I Became a Thief

Sometimes I thought of it as war reparations. On the outwardly civil but quietly vicious battlefield of my parents’ divorce, I had been the clear loser.

“Would you like this top?” My mother holds out an animal-print blouse with the price tag still on. It’s something I wouldn’t be caught dead in and she likely knows it, but still she’s eager for me to take it, to receive it from her. “I just bought it,” she says, “but maybe it would be better on you.”

He has a temper. That's what we called it when he threw my piggy bank at me one evening, while I was doing my homework.

Sari Botton

Sari Botton is a writer and editor living in Kingston, New York. She is the Essays Editor for Longreads, and edited the award-winning anthology "Goodbye to All That: Writers on Loving and Leaving NY" and its New York Times-Bestselling follow-up, "Never Can Say Goodbye: Writers on Their Unshakable Love for NY." She's taught in the journalism department at SUNY Albany, the continuing education program at SUNY Ulster, and serves as a workshop leader and editorial director for the nonprofit TMI Project. She also operates Kingston Writers' Studio.

