Cover Photo: Photo by Thomas Hawk/flickr
Photo by Thomas Hawk/flickr

One Life, Going Forward: Why I Quit Teaching in 2016

“Like most people in education, I wanted to make a difference.”

this

Want to tell your story?
Write icon@2x 89af7e3341d23388d14d9df2c854707b85437a7e99c2dc75814c8fe1548cc4b7
profile photo
Chaitali Sen

Chaitali Sen is the author of The Pathless Sky (Europa Editions, 2015). Her fiction, essays, and reviews have appeared in New England Review, New Ohio Review, Colorado Review, Los Angeles Review of Books, Memorious, and other journals. She holds an MFA from Hunter College and currently lives in Austin, Texas.

More About: Places, At Work