Men Stop Me Running

At fifty yards, I wave like I see someone I know. Ten feet away, I flash my pepper spray.

For emergencies.

Virginia,

Brianne Kohl

Brianne M. Kohl is a writer living in the deep wild pines of North Carolina where she is hard at work on her first novel. Her fiction and essays have been published or are forthcoming from The Masters Review, The Bohemyth and Devilfish Review. For a full list of her publications and awards, visit her at briannekohl.com or say hi at twitter.com/BrianneKohl.

