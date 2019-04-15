What It’s Like to Travel When You Have a “Bad” Passport
I am a Kenyan, an African, someone from the ‘global south.’ It is my job to prove I deserve to travel. It doesn’t matter how talented or smart or wealthy I or others like me are; we need a good passport.
Us
Anne Moraa is Kenyan feminist cultural worker, who writes, edits and performs. Her writing can be found in The Elephant, The Wide Margin, Meridians, Jalada, among others. As a member of the LAM Sisterhood, she co-created the award winning documentary theatre show "The Brazen Edition", which sought to un-invisible invisibled women. You can follow her on Twitter @tweetmoraa
