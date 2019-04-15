Cover Photo: Photographs by iStock and Arno Vermote/Unsplash; photo illustration by Matt Ortile
Photographs by iStock and Arno Vermote/Unsplash; photo illustration by Matt Ortile
Places | Tourism

What It’s Like to Travel When You Have a “Bad” Passport

I am a Kenyan, an African, someone from the ‘global south.’ It is my job to prove I deserve to travel. It doesn’t matter how talented or smart or wealthy I or others like me are; we need a good passport.

those

Us

The Guardian

Profile Photo
Anne Moraa

Anne Moraa is Kenyan feminist cultural worker, who writes, edits and performs. Her writing can be found in The Elephant, The Wide Margin,  Meridians, Jalada, among others. As a member of the LAM Sisterhood, she co-created the award winning documentary theatre show "The Brazen Edition", which sought to un-invisible invisibled women. You can follow her on Twitter @tweetmoraa

More in this series

Cover Photo: Georgia Popplewell/flickr
Places | Tourism
Waiting to Go Home: On Being a Traveler in Trinidad

“Tourists accumulate photos and mementos; travelers collect memories and friends.”

Profile Photo
Laura Zera
Apr 13, 2017
Cover Photo: Emily Raboteau
Places | Tourism
Entering Jerusalem: Scenes from the March of Flags

Notes from 2016’s Jerusalem Day, an Israeli national holiday.

Profile Photo
Emily Raboteau
May 24, 2017
Cover Photo: Near Akebonobashi station, Tokyo / photo courtesy of the author
Places | Tourism
The Space Between Us and the Ground Below Us, or: Why I Traveled to Japan

“I was a gay boy, a black gay boy, in a place and time that seemingly eschewed everything I stood for.”

Profile Photo
Bryan Washington
Jan 03, 2018