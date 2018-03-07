Cover Photo: photo via rawpixel/pixabay
photo via rawpixel/pixabay

The Downside of Radical Honesty

The problem with radical honesty is that we are not transparent to ourselves—we are always biased, and so is the feedback we provide.

Annie.It’s a hard-knock life, The sun’ll come out tomorrow,

wow, how stupid was I a year or two ago,

does

did

we

do

you

Profile Photo
Angela Chen

Angela Chen is a science journalist at The Verge. Her reporting and essays have also been published  in The Wall Street Journal, The Guardian, The Atlantic,  Paris Review, Aeon Magazine, Pacific Standard, Smithsonian,  Hazlitt, Electric Literature, and more. She is on Twitter: @chengela

More by this author

Cover Photo: image via Quinn Dombrowski/flickr
Is Your Streak About to End? The False Belief That Can Drive Both Gambling and Anxiety

Many of us subconsciously believe there is only so much good allotted to us—so, when something good happens, watch out.

Profile Photo
Angela Chen
Feb 14, 2018
Things | Data
Cover Photo: photo by Alina Miroshnichenko/unsplash
The Beauty Myth: What Keeps Us From Seeing Ourselves Clearly?

“What I look like” is not a static picture cut out and placed in different environments, but one that changes again and again.

Profile Photo
Angela Chen
Jan 16, 2018
Things | Data
Cover Photo: photo by Ali Yahya/unsplash
No Best Friend, But Better Off

Friendship is not about going down a list with some people always first, others second and third. Every friendship is unique.

Profile Photo
Angela Chen
Dec 12, 2017
Things | Data

More in this series

Cover Photo: photo by SCFiasco/flickr
Why I No Longer Make Predictions

I believed I could be protected from what lay ahead as long as I saw what was coming.

Profile Photo
Angela Chen
Jan 03, 2017
Things | Data
Cover Photo: photo via genevieve719/flickr
How an Abundance of Fitness Data Keeps Me From Obsessing Over a Single Number

It is the act of recording all this data that has helped me step away from identifying so strongly with it.

Profile Photo
Angela Chen
Jun 14, 2017
Things | Data
Cover Photo: J. Longo
Is It Possible to Truly Know Yourself? (Probably Not—and That’s Okay.)

There is opportunity in forcibly rewriting a story, in trying out identities that might not feel true at first.

Profile Photo
Angela Chen
Jul 18, 2017
Things | Data