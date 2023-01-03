Cover Photo: This photograph shows a man covered with sticky notes, as if he is being attacked my messages about his life: some say take a break, some say breathe, others have drawings of houses and dollar signs.
Photograph by Luis Villasmil/Unsplash
Don’t Write Alone | Toolkit

How to Track If You’re Writing “Enough”

I call my instincts to organize and categorize a project that feels out of control the Religion of Office Supplies.

This is a photograph of the January page of the writer's tracking grid. Along the left, you see concepts such as "writing," "submissions," "teaching," "writing biz," "other people's work," "artist date," "personal," "family"
Photograph courtesy of the author

What does she do all day

This photograph is the October page for her tracker. The same categories exist as before.
Photograph courtesy of the author

Is it enough?

Danielle Lazarin

Danielle Lazarin is the author of Back Talk: Stories (Penguin Books, 2018). She received her MFA from the University of Michigan, where her stories and essays won Hopwood Awards. Her fiction has won awards from the New York Foundation for the Arts, The Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance, and Glimmer Train and can be found in The Southern Review, Colorado Review, Boston Review, and elsewhere. 